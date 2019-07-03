Biden to make campaign stops in South Carolina this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be campaigning in the Palmetto State this weekend.
First, Biden will open his South Carolina tour in Sumter for a community event which starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Newton Family Life Enrichment Center. Later that day, Biden will make his way to Orangeburg for a second community event. This event, which starts at 6 p.m., will be held at the Edisto Fork United Methodist Church.
On Sunday, Biden makes his way to the Lowcountry for a town hall event with state Senator Marlon Kimpson. The town hall will be held at the International Longshoremen’s Association Hall at 3 p.m.
Here are the full details for each event:
SATURDAY, JULY 6
Community Event with Joe Biden in Sumter, SC
Doors Open: 2:00 p.m. ET
Event Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: M.H. Newton Family Life Enrichment Center, 415 Manning Avenue, Sumter, SC 29150
Community Event with Joe Biden in Orangeburg, SC
Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. ET
Event Start Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Where: Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Town Hall with Joe Biden and State Sen. Marlon Kimpson in Charleston, SC
Doors Open: 2:30 p.m. ET
Event Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Where: International Longshoremen’s Association Hall, 1142 Morrison Drive, Charleston, SC 29403
