U.S. House introduces Hot Cars Act following heatstroke related deaths of children nationwide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Representatives Tim Ryan (D-OH), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Peter King (R-NY) introduced the Hot Cars Act (H.R. 3593), to U.S. House of Representatives with the goal to prevent tragic heatstroke deaths by ensuring all new cars are equipped with a system that detects and alerts to the presence of a child unknowingly left in a vehicle.
A record number of fifty-two children died in hot cars in 2018, and more than 900 children have died in hot cars since 1990.
The U.S. Senate introduced a similar bill May 22 called the Helping Overcome Trauma for Children Alone in Rear Seats Act which was sponsored by Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Maria Cantwell (D-WA).
As of today, at least 17 children have died from heat stroke nationwide after being left in hot cars, with the hottest days of summer still to come.
KidsAndCars.org founder and president Janette Fennell is passionate about having this law passed because she believes that the technology is vital to saving the lives of the most vulnerable passengers.
"No one thinks a hot car tragedy can happen to them or their family. That is precisely why technology is necessary. The fact that technology exists to save the lives of children, but is not being included in all new vehicles is inconceivable,”Fennell said. “I am heartbroken knowing that families are holding their precious children right now that will no longer have them by the end of summer.
In late May, advocates joined lawmakers at a press conference on Capitol Hill which lead to a hearing on the issue.
Mike Harrison was on of the many people present for this conference. Harrison lost his son, Chase, to heat stroke after he died in a hot car in 2008 in Virginia.
“Every day I cry for Chase. I would have given my life to protect his. Knowing that a detection system and alert in my vehicle could have saved my son’s life is heartbreaking. Families are being destroyed. This has got to stop and the technology to make it stop already exists. What are we waiting for," Harrison said.
The Hot Car Act was originally introduced on June 28 and has since been referred to the U.S. House Subcommittee on Highways and Transit.
