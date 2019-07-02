Richland 2 security monitor helps recover more than $4,000 in alleged stolen equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For school security monitor George Diggs, protecting the people, property, and perimeter of Catawba Trail Elementary are his top priorities.
“I take the job very seriously,” Diggs said.
That’s why when Diggs saw a vehicle parked at the school during the morning of June 12, he knew something seemed off.
“The first thing that went through my mind, it was very suspicious,” he said.
Diggs approached the driver and asked for his information. He noticed the man was trying to strap down some construction equipment to the vehicle. When the driver didn’t have ID and offered vague answers about the equipment, Diggs called the Richland County Sheriff’s Department requesting they come to the school.
Coincidentally, a deputy he spoke with was currently taking an incident report at a nearby property where construction equipment had gone missing.
“I told the sheriff’s deputy what I had out here and, at that time he says, ‘That gentleman is wanted for questioning in reference to the stolen equipment. If you could, please try not to let him leave,’” Diggs said.
Diggs was able to keep the man in place until deputies arrived. An incident report shows law enforcement arrested the man after finding $4,840 worth of alleged stolen equipment. While Diggs credits his hard work to his military background, he’s pretty new to the school district.
“This was my first week basically,” he said.
Diggs said he and other security monitors around the district are the schools’ silent first line of defense, and they want to make sure anyone thinking of causing trouble knows to stay away.
“Don’t come here,” Diggs said.
Diggs told WIS he was just happy this all happened when the children and most of the faculty weren’t on campus.
