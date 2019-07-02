150 phones stolen from Best Buy, RCSD searching for suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Couty Sheriff's Department is searching for four suspects in connection with a burglary of Best Buy on Two Notch Road.
Shortly after 3 a.m. on June 29th deputies were dispatched to the store because of an alarm call.
After viewing surveillance video, deputies determined the suspects used a crowbar to open the business’ front automatic doors. They then pulled the second metal gate off the track to enter the store.
Once inside, they went for the area with mobile phones, where they pulled cages with phones and dragged them to their vehicle. More than 150 phones were stolen totaling an estimated $142,000.
The suspects then fled the scene in a blue Chevy.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on the night of June 29th or can identify the suspects is asked to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
