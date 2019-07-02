Officials: Mobile home fire kills couple in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pair of bodies were discovered Saturday morning following a fire in Clarendon County.
Bucky Mock, the Clarendon County Coroner, identified the two people killed in the fire as 67-year-old John Blanton and his wife, 59-year-old Marylynn Blanton.
Details regarding how the mobile home fire started have not been released.
An autopsy was conducted by the Medical University of South Carolina on Sunday.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the fire.
