Newcomers for South Carolina women’s hoops get adjusted to life as a Gamecock

“I’m kind of a freshman again when it comes to the system,” Littleton said, “but at the end of the day, it’s basketball still. That’s kind of been my biggest transition because all the other stuff is the same. The academics comes with it. The team, honestly, they’ve made it a lot easier. I didn’t think it was going to be this easy transitioning to a whole new team. They don’t even think of me as a transfer. They have open arms.”