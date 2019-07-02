New laws go into effect in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The month of July brings a number of new laws that will take effect here in South Carolina.
The new laws will impact everyone across the state including veterans, teachers, and students.
For instance, educators will now receive a 4% pay raise. The bump in pay pushes salaries for first-year teachers from $32,000 to $35,000 per year.
However, organizers with SC for Ed aren’t just looking for a pay raise. They’re looking for sweeping education reform.
Two months ago, more than 10,000 people rallied at the South Carolina State House asking for changes to be made within the state’s schools including smaller class sizes, higher pay, and more resources.
Some students who are pursuing college degrees will also see a change in tuition. According to the University of South Carolina, in-state students will see an increase of 0.6%, which is a historic low for the university. As for two- and four-year schools within the South Carolina higher education system - including Aiken, Beaufort, Lancaster, and others - there will not be a tuition increase in the fall.
For veterans, the Department of Veterans Affairs has been redesignated as a Cabinet-level agency within the state.
That means the director of the agency will now be appointed by and will report to Governor Henry McMaster.
