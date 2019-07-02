Need a fan? The Lexington Police Department can help you cool off with box fan program

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - With temperatures expected to reach up to 100 this week, the Lexington Police Department is helping citizens beat the heat.
Thanks to a partnership with Lowe’s, the Lexington Police Department is offering free box fans to residents. Anyone in need of a fan can head over to the Lexington Police Department during business hours.
Members of the Community Action Team are also available to drop fans off to residents who need a fan.
Fans may be purchased at Lowe’s for donation. Residents may also donate to the program through the Lexington Police Department Foundation.
