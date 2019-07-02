Many universities in South Carolina keeping in-state tuition increases low

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Zachary Smith is a senior at the University of South Carolina.
He said he’s glad the university is keeping their increase to a minimum. Smith remembers when the Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition about 3% for the 2018-19 school year. “It definitely puts a burden on people who can’t afford it and closes the door to people.”
The University of South Carolina is one of many schools increasing in-state tuition for the 2019-20 school year by less than 1 percent. This is happening because schools will be receiving money for funding in exchange for keeping their tuition increase at a minimum this upcoming year. Lawmakers set aside $36 million for this.
Over at UofSC’s School of Law, they’re slashing in-state tuition by more than $5,000. Dean Robert Wilcox said, “My expectation with the reduced cost is we’ll see more staying in state to go to law school next year.”
The School of Law is the only public law school in the state.
Smith said he hopes this trend continues as he hopes to attend graduate school in the Palmetto State. “People have loans and things like that they have to pay off – them seeing tuition stay the same is helping them out in the long run.”
Officials at the University of South Carolina said the tuition increase will be used to cover a portion of rising employee retirement costs.
