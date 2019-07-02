Man pays for lottery ticket with spare change, wins $100,000

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man is the lucky winner of a $100,000 prize after playing the lottery.
The man, who was not identified by lottery officials, said he suddenly decided to play after filling up his car with gas.
Needless to say, the decision to buy the $3 Powerball ticket paid dividends.
“I usually only play when the jackport gets up there,” he said.
The man matched five of the six numbers from Saturday’s drawing, coming up just one shy of winning the jackpot.
The ticket was purchased at Enmarket in Orangeburg located on Neeses Highway.
