Gas tax increases another 2 cents, watchdog group covers gas tax for Upstate drivers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The gas tax in South Carolina increased another two cents Monday.
On Monday morning, the Freedom Action Network of South Carolina was at the Eagles gas station on Pelham Road in Greenville. The organization was paying 47 cents for every gallon of gas pumped that morning.
According to Outreach Coordinator Seth Powell, they decided on 47 cents because that is how much South Carolinians will be paying in state and federal fuel taxes in 2022.
Powell said the group covered the taxes on 1,400 gallons of gas. He said the reason they were out there was to urge drivers to ask their lawmakers when the roads they drive on every day will be repaired.
“Right now, they’re sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars while our roads continue to crumble,” Powell noted.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said, as of May 31, the gas tax increase has generated close to $200 million of revenue for the Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund (IMTF). The trust fund currently sits at about $700 million, DOT records show.
A SCDOT official said they have had a record number of construction projects underway – the increase to the gas tax has helped make that happen.
The Department of Transportation said they have completed $71 million worth of projects around the state.
Powell said the drivers they spoke with Monday morning haven’t noticed any improvements.
“Most people who drive the roads every day understood they were already paying enough at the pump,” he said. “The money was being spent on pet projects, mega projects, big projects, rather than the maintaining the farm to market roads. The roads we use everyday to go to church to go to work.”
SCDOT said more than $800 million of projects are in the construction phase, which means a contractor has started work or will be starting work soon. Officials have said the gas tax increase will fund $1 billion in improvements on South Carolina’s roadways.
“We have to demand they do what they promised with it,” Powell said.
