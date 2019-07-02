FIRST ALERT: More dangerous heat is on the way this week!

For Independence Day (Thursday), prepare for even more hot, humid weather. Highs will be in the upper 90s by afternoon. But because of the humidity, it will likely feel like 102. Start planning ahead for the heat. Drink plenty of water, find some shade, and take it easy! Again, Thursday is an Alert Day for the heat. A few thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies.