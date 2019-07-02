FIRST ALERT: More dangerous heat is on the way this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more dangerous heat for your 4th of July holiday! Alert Days are in effect.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Alert Days are posted for Wednesday and Thursday (4th of July) for the dangerous heat.
· We’re expecting highs in the upper 90s Wednesday. Heat index values will be between 100 and 105.
· For July 4th, expect highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 102. A few storms are possible Thursday. Rain chances are around 40%.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
· A few more storms are possible next week with highs in the lower 90s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect a few clouds in the area. An isolated shower or storm is possible early. Rain chances are around 20%. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Wednesday is an Alert Day. More hot, humid weather is expected. In fact, high temperatures will be in the upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100 to 105! An isolated shower or storm could develop. Rain chances are around 20%.
For Independence Day (Thursday), prepare for even more hot, humid weather. Highs will be in the upper 90s by afternoon. But because of the humidity, it will likely feel like 102. Start planning ahead for the heat. Drink plenty of water, find some shade, and take it easy! Again, Thursday is an Alert Day for the heat. A few thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies.
A few thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies.
More showers and storms are in your forecast Friday through your weekend. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. We’re expecting some more rain next week with highs in the 90s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Isolated Shower/Storm Early (20%). Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
