First Alert Forecast: Alert Day For Oppressive Heat Index

First Alert Days Today – Thursday For Oppressive Heat Index
A rather stagnant pattern continues with High pressure to our South and East keeping us Hot, Hot , Hot! Highs to top out at or near 100 degrees. The real story will be the Heat Index with readying of 103 – 105 degrees.
As the heat builds this afternoon, cannot rule out isolated showers and thunderstorms. IF, a storm gets going, there is a chance it could be explosive with quick heavy rain and gusty winds. However, the rain chance is 20% or less.
The ridge of High pressure will breakdown by Friday. Cooler temperatures and a better chance of late afternoon thunderstorms can be expected Friday through the weekend.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern is here. Hot, humid afternoons. Warm and muggy nights
- Humidity will make it feel between 103-105 (Perhaps higher in a few locations)
- Only isolated afternoon/evening thunderstorms
- A bit cooler and a better chance of afternoon storms Friday
Forecast:
Frist Alert Today and Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid. 20% chance of isolated late afternoon thunderstorms. High 100. Heat index of 105 degrees.
Tonight: Fair, Lows middle 70s.
First Alert Thursday Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs upper 90s. Heat Index 102 degrees.
