Bypass named after fallen Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers making their way west on Highway 378 near Lake City will notice the intersection of 378 and Highway 52 is now named the Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass.
Back in May, state lawmakers passed a resolution to name the bypass after Turner, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator who died after a deadly ambush on law enforcement officers in October.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation installed the sign May 31.
People who live in Lake City said the sign is a great way to honor the fallen investigator.
“As years go by, her name will always be there,” Lake City native Michael Myers said. “Just like Dr. Ronald McNair’s name is out there, her name will always be up there.”
The shooting in October 2018 left many in the Lake City community heartbroken since Turner, who grew up in Lake City, was such a prominent figure in the area.
“I got to a place where every time I saw a cop car after that happened, it really bothered me and brought tears to my eyes,” Lake City native Darin Simmons said.
An intersection for fallen Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway is also in the works. It currently sits in the state House of Representatives. It will be in Darlington, which is where Carraway lived.
