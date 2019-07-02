A’ja Wilson among WNBA players to be featured in NBA 2K20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The upcoming version of NBA 2K will have a new feature that Gamecock women’s basketball fans and WNBA fans alike will appreciate.
This year, NBA 2K20 will feature WNBA players in the popular video game. Among them are former South Carolina star A’ja Wilson, who was featured in the game’s “First Look” trailer released on Monday.
Back in February, Wilson provided a teaser of the announcement on Twitter.
It’s the first time ever the league will be featured in the 2K sports franchise. However, this is not the first time the WNBA has been featured in a video game. The league was first featured on video games on NBA Live 18.
NBA 2K is scheduled to be released on September 6.
