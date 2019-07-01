54-year-old man arrested for using woman’s checking account to pay bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 54-year-old Willie Mack on charges of financial identity fraud.
Officials said a 77-year-old woman reported several transactions made using her checking account. In total, the transactions totaled $690.
Investigators determined the money was being used to make payment’s on Mack’s credit card. The victim told officials she knows Mack from the Columbia Kennel Club, where he was the treasurer.
Mack was transported to Alvin S. Glenn following his arrest.
