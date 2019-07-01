Woman accused of killing Orangeburg Co. man appears in court

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The woman who was arrested and charged with the deadly shooting of a Holly Hill man appeared in court on Monday.
Sabrina Strickland was arrested and charged with murder following the shooting that took place on Friday. During her court appearance, Strickland opted not to provide a statement.
According to authorities, Strickland said that the shooting identified as her live-in boyfriend was accidental, but officials do not believe it was an accident.
“She did admit to firing the shot," said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker. "I think there was only one shot fired, but there was several stories given that night and, once we figured out kind of what was in the middle, we charged her.”
According to the incident report, Strickland fired the alleged accidental shot after the victim was quote “coming at her.”
Walker also added a family friend called 911 after Strickland called them.
Orangeburg County Coroner Sean Fogle identified the victim on Monday as 46-year-old Robert McWaters. Fogle said McWaters suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities identified McWaters as Strickland’s live-in boyfriend.
According to Walker, deputies were previously called to address domestic issues between the two.
“We have made contact with them," Walker said. "I think last month, we were at the address twice.”
Bond was not set for Strickland due to the nature of her murder charge. The judge stated that bond may be set in a future court hearing.
A date has been set for Strickland to appear in General Sessions on August 26.
Walker said Strickland and or whoever is representing her can file to have a magistrate determine whether there was probable cause, which would drop the case, or move it forward.
