Victim of Orangeburg Co. shooting identified by coroner
By Emery Glover | July 1, 2019 at 6:35 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 6:35 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of the man who died after being shot this past weekend.

According to Orangeburg County Coroner Sean Fogle, 46-year-old Robert McWaters suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting, according to officials, took place on June 28.

Sabrina Strickland, the woman accused of shooting McWaters, appeared in a hearing on Monday at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex. However, bond could not be set because Strickland was charged with murder.

Strickland will appear in a second hearing at a later date.

