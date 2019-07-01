Victim of Orangeburg Co. shooting identified by coroner

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of the man who died after being shot this past weekend.
According to Orangeburg County Coroner Sean Fogle, 46-year-old Robert McWaters suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
The shooting, according to officials, took place on June 28.
Sabrina Strickland, the woman accused of shooting McWaters, appeared in a hearing on Monday at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex. However, bond could not be set because Strickland was charged with murder.
Strickland will appear in a second hearing at a later date.
