SCSO Detention Center Officer charged with contraband

Sumter, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bernard Williams in connection with an incident that occurred June 27 at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Williams was an officer at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Officials say that Williams gave his cellphone to an inmate at the detention center, where cellphones are not allowed. Williams admitted to bringing the cellphone into the detention center and giving it to an inmate.
A warrant for Williams’ arrest was issued on June 27.
Williams is being charged with contraband.
