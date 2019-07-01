Manning to host Red, White & Blue Celebration

July 1, 2019

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - To help bring in the patriotic spirit of the 4th of July, the City of Manning is hosting a Red, White & Blue Celebration.

The event will take place at the City of Manning’s Farmers Market on July 3 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The celebration will included food, face painting, a balloon artist, music and a fireworks show. FINESSE with Terrance Young is also set to make an appearance at the event.

The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:50 p.m.

Red, White & Blue Celebration (source: City of Manning)
