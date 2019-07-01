Kirkland Correctional officer arrested on charges of contraband and misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrants Monday for former Correctional Officer Dalton Damien Manning.
Manning, 25, of West Columbia, was working as an officer at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia when he was arrested and charged with attempting to introduce contraband into the prison and misconduct in office.
The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.
