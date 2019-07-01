Kershaw Co. restaurant becomes latest to possibly be exposed to hepatitis virus, officials say

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - For the seventh time in just over a month, a potential exposure to hepatitis A has been reported at a South Carolina restaurant.
On Monday, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that Huddle House in Camden miay have been exposed to the virus.
According to SC DHEC, the potential exposure may have taken place between June 14 and June 28 at the restaurant located on West Dekalb Street.
Officials said an employee tested positive for the virus.
Potential exposures of hepatitis A have been reported at restaurants in North Augusta, Lexington, North Charleston, Hilton Head, Columbia, and Aiken.
Anyone who believes they have been exposed to the virus is urged to visit their nearest health department.
