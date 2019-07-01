Greenwood teens charged with accessory after the fact of murder in Abbeville homicides

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WIS) -Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested two Greenwood women June 28 in connection with a shooting that occurred June 23, 2019 in Abbeville that left three people dead and another man injured.
Ta’Zaria Idejah Curry, 19, and Daijeanne Lee Hamilton, 18, were each charged with Accessory After the Fact of Murder. The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Abbeville Police Department.
Curry and Hamilton were booked at the Abbeville County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
