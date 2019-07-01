Four transported, eight others injured after two-boat accident on Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-boat accident that happened Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway.
Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Tony Casey says crews responded to Smith Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Casey says four people were transported to the hospital after they sustained serious, but not life threatening injuries.
Officials say one boat ended up one top of the other boat.
Eight other people signed waivers to not be transported for their injuries.
HCFR’s boat and dive team was part of the response.
The South Carolina Department of Natural resources, U.S. Coast Guard, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Police Department are all assisting.
