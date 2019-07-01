First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid Holiday Week Ahead

Big Summer Heat To Join You During Outdoor Events This Week
First Alert Days Tuesday – Thursday For Oppressive Heat Index
Strong High pressure continues to dominate our forecast the next several days. High pressure will keep most afternoon storms away and give us daily above normal temperatures with triple digit readings by Tuesday.
The heat and humidity will increase this week as we’ll see Highs near 100 degrees with a Heat Index of 105-107 degrees Tuesday through Independence Day. The heat could quickly become a problem for the very young and senior citizens if out and about the next few days.
The ridge of High pressure appears to breakdown by the end of the week. This would allow for more scattered afternoon /evening showers and thunderstorms Friday through early the following week and High “cooling” to the lower 90s.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern is here. Hot, humid afternoons. Warm and muggy nights
- Humidity will make it feel between 105-107 (Perhaps higher in a few locations)
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs middle to upper 90s
Tonight: Fair, Lows middle 70s
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Very hot and humid. 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms . High 100 (Heat Index 105-107)
