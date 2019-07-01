FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat is expected for your holiday week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking dangerous heat just in time for the 4th of July! In fact, Alert Days are posted this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Alert Days are posted from Tuesday through Thursday (4th of July) for the dangerous heat.
· We’re expecting highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Heat index values will be between 100 and 105.
· For July 4th, expect highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 101. A few storms are possible.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect a few clouds in the area. An isolated shower or storm is possible early. Rain chances are around 20%. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
The jet stream will remain to our north over the next few days, giving way to dangerous heat across the Midlands. Alert Days are posted from Tuesday through Thursday. In fact, on Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the upper 90s to near 100. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100 to 105! An isolated shower or storm is possible. Rain chances are around 20%.
For Independence Day (Thursday), prepare for hot, humid weather. Highs will be in the upper 90s by afternoon. But because of the humidity, it will likely feel like 101. Start planning ahead for the heat. Drink plenty of water, find some shade, and take it easy! Again, Thursday is an Alert Day for the heat. A few thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies.
More showers and storms are in your forecast Friday through your weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Stray Shower Early (20%). Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat Index 100+.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat Index 100+.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
