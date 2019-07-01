Dutch Fork football star reopens recruitment ahead of senior campaign

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - One of the top 10 wide receivers in the Palmetto State is now back on the recruiting trail.
Dutch Fork senior Jalin Hyatt announced his decommitment from Virginia Tech via Twitter on Sunday night.
With Hyatt now hearing pitches from some of the top programs in the country, coaches have been making the effort to woo the 6-foot-2, 170-pound flanker. According to his father, Hyatt has been in touch with Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and UNC. However, Hyatt recently visited Tennessee. From what his father indicated, Hyatt had a great experience in Knoxville and they could be among the frontrunners come National Signing Day.
“He does like the idea of the level of competition he will see if he plays in the SEC,” said Jalin’s father, Jamie. “He wants that challenge.”
According to Jamie Hyatt, The reason Jalin reopened his recruiting is to ensure he’s doing his due process with the recruiting process. However, Jalin’s ties with Virginia Tech keep the Hokies at the top of the list.
The early period for National Signing Day is December 18-20. The regular period for signees begins February 5, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.