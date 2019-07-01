Dutch Fork football star reopens recruitment ahead of senior campaign

With Hyatt now hearing pitches from some of the top programs in the country, coaches have been making the effort to woo the 6-foot-2, 170-pound flanker. According to his father, Hyatt has been in touch with Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and UNC. However, Hyatt recently visited Tennessee. From what his father indicated, Hyatt had a great experience in Knoxville and they could be among the frontrunners come National Signing Day.