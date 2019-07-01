Camden Police seek ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect wanted for multiple charges

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in Camden need your help finding 20-year-old Markiez Bradford.
According to the Camden Police Department, Bradford is wanted for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.
Officials said Bradford may be armed and dangerous.
If you know where Bradford is, you are urged to call the Camden Police Department at 803-425-6025. You may also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
