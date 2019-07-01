Body found in vehicle on I-95 in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (T&D) - A person’s body was found in a vehicle in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 between mile markers 88 and 89 on Sunday afternoon.
The death is considered suspicious because “the cause of death is yet to be determined,” Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said.
An autopsy will be scheduled.
The S.C. Highway Patrol initially responded to the scene at 4:43 p.m. for an “assist motorist” call. Shortly after, the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene.
As of Sunday evening, there have been 23 highway deaths in Orangeburg County in 2019. That’s five more than last year during the same time period.
Calhoun County has had two highway fatalities this year, compared to five during the same time period last year.
There have been no highway deaths in Bamberg County so far this year. That’s the same as at this time last year.
