Lexington natives crowned at Miss South Carolina pageants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pair of Lexington natives were crowned this weekend at the Miss South Carolina pageants.
Lexington native Morgan Nichols won Saturday’s 2019 Miss South Carolina pageant.
The 22-year-old Clemson competed against 50 other women in the pageant at the Township Auditorium. Nichols, who competed as “Miss Clemson,” sang “Bridge Over Troubled Water” during the talent competition.
With this win, Nichols will receive a $60,000 scholarship and a chance to compete in the Miss America pageant in September.
Here’s a look at the top five finishers in the Miss South Carolina pageant:
Winner: Morgan Nichols, Miss Clemson
First runner-up: Morgan Romano, Miss Greenville Scottish Games
Second runner-up: Kendyl Pennington, Miss SC Fashion Week
Third runner-up: Sarah Floyd, Miss Columbia
Fourth runner-up: Tori Sizemore, Miss Capital City
On Friday, 16-year-old Kellan Fenegan was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen at the Township Auditorium.
Fenegan, who competed as Miss Columbia Teen, sang “In My Dreams” during the talent competition. She also was named an Evening Gown/Social Impact preliminary winner. The teen pageant consisted of 50 contestants from across the state.
Fenegan, a student at River Bluff High, will now compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant, which will be held in Orlando in July.
Here’s a look at the top five finishers in the Miss South Carolina Teen pageant:
Winner: Kellan Fenegan, Miss Columbia Teen
First runner-up: Julia Herrin, Miss Georgetown County Teen
Second runner-up: Erika Quinn, Miss Spartanburg Teen
Third runner-up: Rosalie Summerlin, Miss Clarendon Teen
Fourth runner-up: Kelsey Pranke, Miss Yellow Jasmine Teen
