Death investigation underway in Aiken Co. after man drowns in pool

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating the death of an Aiken County man who was found at the bottom of a swimming pool.
Michael Cain, 57, was found Sunday at the bottom of the swimming pool at a home on Crytzer Lane by members of his family.
Officials with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the event to Cain being found in the pool.
An autopsy will be done in Newberry. The date of the autopsy was not announced.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.