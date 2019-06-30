CPD seeks man wanted for armed robbery of convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man wanted for stealing money from a gas station late Saturday night.
Officials said the incident happened Gaz-Bah convenience store located on the 3900 block of West Beltline Boulevard. Officers believe the man ran away from the scene after stealing the money.
A description of the suspect was not released. The amount of money taken from the store was also not released.
If you have any information about this armed robbery, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
