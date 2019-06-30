Clemson University student dies after falling off roof, officials say

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Police are investigating the death of a Clemson University student who fell off a roof Sunday morning.
The 20-year-old’s body was found around 12:45 a.m. lying on the ground outside a home on Old Greenville Highway, police said.
The victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Clemson City police do not suspect foul play.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office identified the student as Thomas Heard Few, 20, of Greenville.
Alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the student’s death, police said.
The coroner said an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.
