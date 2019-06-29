Officials: 2 dead following collision between vehicle, motorcycle in Cayce

Investigators in Cayce are working to find the cause of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle that happened Friday on Charleston Highway. (Source: WIS)
By Emery Glover | June 28, 2019 at 8:24 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 8:47 PM

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have confirmed a man and a woman have died following a crash on Charleston Highway on Friday evening in Cayce.

According to officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety, the crash happened near the intersection of Charleston Highway and Dixiana Road around 7:30 p.m.

At this time, outbound lanes of traffic are being rerouted as investigators continue to figure out the cause of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

