Officials: 2 dead following collision between vehicle, motorcycle in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have confirmed a man and a woman have died following a crash on Charleston Highway on Friday evening in Cayce.
According to officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety, the crash happened near the intersection of Charleston Highway and Dixiana Road around 7:30 p.m.
At this time, outbound lanes of traffic are being rerouted as investigators continue to figure out the cause of the crash.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
