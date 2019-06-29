Spring Valley grad dies after suffering injuries from a hit-and-run in Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia native who was struck during a hit-and-run in Florida has died, according to a post by her father on social media.
London Harrell, a Spring Valley alum who was a rising senior at the University of Central Florida, was previously listed in critical condition after being hit by an impaired driver Saturday. According to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver - 25-year-old Yousuf Hasan - was trying to make a left turn onto a street near the UCF campus when he hit one student and left the front bumper in the roadway. Minutes later, Hasan hit Harrell and left the scene.
Authorities found Hasan asleep behind his parked car in a nearby parking lot.
On Friday, hundreds gathered to support Harrell who loved ones say was a light to everyone she encounters.
“I can’t think of her without smiling. She’s joy,” said London Harrell’s high school dance teacher Kristi Beers. “Our hearts are full and sad at the same time. It’s beautiful to see so many people come together and support London and her family.”
Known as a child of God, a Spring Valley Viking, and a giver, London was said to have a charitable heart.
“London walked in a room,” said her former pageant director Sandra Watts. “She glowed easy. Her glow would get bigger and bigger and brighter. She would give her last breath if she knew it would help somebody.”
While those closest to London are hurting, that doesn’t mean they aren’t strong.
“Laugh for her, smile for her, have faith, have hope, and have love," her aunt said at the vigil, “and let us all remain London Strong.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.