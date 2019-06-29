RCSD seeks 4 suspects wanted for stealing $145K worth of cell phones

RCSD seeks 4 suspects wanted for stealing $145K worth of cell phones
By Emery Glover | June 29, 2019 at 5:15 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 5:15 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County need your help finding four suspects who stole three crates of cell phones valued at about $145,000.

According to authorities, the four suspects broke into the Best Buy store located 10100 block of Two Notch Road at 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Descriptions of the four suspects have not been released.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

