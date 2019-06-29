Orangeburg Co. woman charged with murder, claims shooting was an accident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg County have arrested and charged 50-year-old Sabrina Strickland with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials said deputies were called to a home on Target Road just before 9:30 Friday night after receiving a report of a shooting incident.
When they arrived, the body of a 46-year-old man was found in the home with what looked like a gunshot wound on his upper body. Strickland told authorities she shot the man, but she said it was an accident. However, investigators do not believe the shooting was an accident.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
A hearing for Strickland has been scheduled to take place on Monday.
