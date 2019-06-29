My Take: It’s an exciting time for politics in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The calendar may say 2019, but the talk is all about 2020. Buzz over next year’s Presidential election is growing. And that has South Carolina firmly in the spotlight.
Last week, nearly every Democratic candidate stopped in the Midlands for a pair of huge events. First, it was “Jim Clyburn’s World Famous Fish Fry,” followed the state Democratic convention.
With two dozen candidates in the race, South Carolinians are hearing a lot of messages from the people wanting to take over the White House.
And it will only grow from there.
Between now and the end of February, you can count on the candidates to continue to visit the Palmetto State to court your vote. No matter your political persuasion, that’s an enviable position for our state. We have the national attention that our neighboring states can only dream of.
Now is the time to really start paying attention to what is being said. Wednesday and Thursday, WIS aired the first Democratic Presidential Debate. An event so big, it had to be spread over two nights. We hope you joined us for the debates to hear where the candidates stand on the issues and to help you make an informed decision.
Of course, on the other side, is President Donald Trump's re-election bid. In 2016, South Carolina played an important part in Trump winning the White House. And his support in the state was strong. He carried South Carolina by more than 14 percentage points over Hillary Clinton. Over the decades, South Carolina has been a reliably red state. And the President surely wants to keep it that way next year.
In the end, who will emerge victorious? It's way too early to say. But one thing is for certain. This is an exciting time for politics in South Carolina.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.