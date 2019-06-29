Multiple waterspouts reported offshore Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Small storm cells produced three waterspouts that have been reported off the South Carolina coast Saturday morning as meteorologists monitor the threat for others.
One of the waterspouts was reported off the Isle of Palms. Two others were reported offshore near Edisto Beach.
A special marine warning was in effect for coastal waters from the South Santee River to Edisto Beach, covering 20 nautical miles from shore, until 11:15 a.m. It has since expired.
At 9:08 a.m., showers and thunderstorms producing waterspouts were located along a line extending from near Capers Island Buoy to near Edisto Forty Reef. The showers and thunderstorms were nearly stationary.
Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas.
People are being urged to stay out of the water until the threat has passed.
