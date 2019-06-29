Man, woman arrested after dispute involving deputy

According to officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy saw 48-year-old Timothy Cooper hit 29-year-old Shakiya Harris in her head. The deputy got out of his vehicle to investigate the assault. While the deputy was speaking to Harris, both Harris and Cooper became uncooperative. As the deputy tried to place Cooper under investigative detention, Cooper assaulted the deputy and tried to leave. The deputy was able to get Cooper in handcuffs.