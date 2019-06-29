Man, woman arrested after dispute involving deputy

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were arrested Friday after a domestic dispute at the intersection o Forest Drive and North Beltline Boulevard.
According to officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy saw 48-year-old Timothy Cooper hit 29-year-old Shakiya Harris in her head. The deputy got out of his vehicle to investigate the assault. While the deputy was speaking to Harris, both Harris and Cooper became uncooperative. As the deputy tried to place Cooper under investigative detention, Cooper assaulted the deputy and tried to leave. The deputy was able to get Cooper in handcuffs.
The Forest Acres Police Department responded to help the deputy. Medical personnel also made their way to the scene to check on Cooper and the deputy.
Cooper was charged with second-degree domestic violence and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest
Harris was arrested on an active warrant from the S.C. Department of Pardon, Probation, and Parole.
Cooper and Harris were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.