Columbia Police seek persons of interest in connection with vehicle break-ins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for three males regarding a series of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday.
Here’s a list of the addresses where the break-ins occurred:
- 600 block of Burnside Drive
- 6000 block of Saye Cut Road
- 400 block of Prince Wales Drive
- 300 block of Old Woodlands Road
According to authorities, the break-ins happened at different times of the evening and during overnight hours. Officials said the vehicles were unlocked in many cases. However, one vehicle’s window was smashed to get inside.
Officers said a bag was taken from one of the vehicles, but it was recovered near the scene.
