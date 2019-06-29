Camden community comes together to help husband, wife fix home damaged in storm

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden community is coming together to help a couple whose home was damaged after a storm blew a tree through its roof.
Ruben Tamayo and his wife, Deloris Rollins, have lived in their mobile home on Hermitage Street in Camden for about a year.
“We could have got killed because the big tree was falling down,” Tamayo said.
The couple was inside their kitchen when the tree fell. They ran out in panic.
“God saved us for some reason,” Rollins said.
The house was unlivable. Along with tears came the fear of not knowing where to stay or what comes next.
That is, until Rebecca Childers stepped in. She said, after seeing the report on WIS, she knew she was called to help.
“The whole interview was heart filling to me, but when I see Mrs. Lois crying and reaching out for help, that’s what got me the most. Because I was that same person,” Childers said. “It just laid on my heart big time because I lived in North Myrtle Beach when Hurricane Florence came and it ruined our home. So, we were in the same situation.”
Knowing the feeling of losing a home, Childers immediately took to Facebook asking the community to help. Over the course of seven days, she rallied the community. Several people pitched in to clean the couple's yard, remove the tree, and temporarily patch the hole left in the roof. Others dropped by to give money, food, and clothes as well.
“I just wanted people to realize that there is good people left in this world and the community came together. I definitely cannot take the credit for all of this,” Childers said. “It has been the best feeling in the world to give back what was given to me.”
As for what’s next, Childers said the City of Camden will have to come out and do an inspection to make sure it’s safe to turn the power back on.
Meanwhile, the hole in the roof has been temporarily patched with a tarp. Materials to permanently fix it are scheduled to come in on Monday.
Childers said, in the meantime, the couple will need to stay in a hotel.
If you’d like to help in any way, contact Rebecca Childers at 803-713-4741.
