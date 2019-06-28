With a busy holiday weekend around the corner, SCDNR seeks to remind boaters of the basics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner and many may be planning to spend it on the water.
Officials say now is the perfect time for a reminder of the basics when it comes to boating safety. The Department of Natural Resources recommends having a float plan before even going on the water.
“A Float Plan starts before you ever leave your house, before you ever begin your journey to the water. That’s going to tell everybody where you’re going, who you’re with, and what your plan is for return, and also what kind of vessel you’re in. So that if there is an issue on the water, we know where you are and hopefully we can locate you sooner,” JB Smith, a DNR officer said. “The top three things are a safety plan before you ever leave, proper fitting life jackets, and education are really big.”
Start by checking the weather and telling someone where you’re going and when you plant to return. Next, you should inspect your boat before you go. You must have a properly fitted life jacket for each person in the boat and some kind of sound device like a whistle or horn.
DNR also recommends taking a boat safety class before getting out on the water. Following a safety plan goes beyond your average boater.
John Kennedy, otherwise known as Saluda John, is a fishing guide who also follows a safety plan. He brings people out on the water to catch fish and, while he argues it’s the best job in the world, it comes with a big responsibility.
“Sometimes, you get people out here and they’ve not been on a boat a lot. They don’t know what to do and what not to do,” Saluda John said. “I got to make sure all the equipment is good and up to date, make sure that my equipment is in good working order, keep maintenance on it, have a backup plan for a dead battery.”
According to DNR, the Palmetto State has more recreational boaters than most other states.
South Carolina is sixth in the nation for the number of registered boats with more than 525,000 reported in 2018.
For more boating safety tips, click here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.