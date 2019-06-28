Where to go this weekend: June 28 - June 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s so much happening around the Midlands this weekend, so whether you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July a little early, or just hoping to spend time with family and friends - we have you covered!
FRIDAY:
1. Family Fun 4th of July Fireworks
9 p.m. - Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St, Lexington
Free fireworks will follow a concert from the 246th Army Band.
SATURDAY:
1. Miss South Carolina Pageant Finals
8 p.m. - Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St, Columbia
Tickets available online, prices vary
2. 31st Annual Lake Murray 4th of July Fireworks Show
Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.
Dreher Island State Park, Prosperity, SC
Prices vary for entrance to the park
SUNDAY:
1. “Self Care” Sunday
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St, Columbia
Free yoga classes, open air market, theatre games, food, open galleries and 10% off the museum shop items
2. Columbia Fireflies vs. Hickory Crawdads
First pitch at 5:05 p.m.
Segra Park, 1640 Freed Street, Columbia
Tickets start at $5
