Where to go this weekend: June 28 - June 30
By Madeline Cuddihy | June 28, 2019 at 2:52 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 2:52 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s so much happening around the Midlands this weekend, so whether you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July a little early, or just hoping to spend time with family and friends - we have you covered!

FRIDAY:

1. Family Fun 4th of July Fireworks

9 p.m. - Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 West Main St, Lexington

Free fireworks will follow a concert from the 246th Army Band.

SATURDAY:

1. Miss South Carolina Pageant Finals

8 p.m. - Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St, Columbia

Tickets available online, prices vary

2. 31st Annual Lake Murray 4th of July Fireworks Show

Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

Dreher Island State Park, Prosperity, SC

Prices vary for entrance to the park

SUNDAY:

1. “Self Care” Sunday

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St, Columbia

Free yoga classes, open air market, theatre games, food, open galleries and 10% off the museum shop items

2. Columbia Fireflies vs. Hickory Crawdads

First pitch at 5:05 p.m.

Segra Park, 1640 Freed Street, Columbia

Tickets start at $5

