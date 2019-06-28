Sumter man charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jarrod Prince on June 20 in connection with an incident that occurred on June 19 with a woman.
Officials say that Prince stabbed the female victim in the arm with a knife in the presence of a minor. Prince also reportedly stabbed himself in the abdomen. He and the victim were transported to Prisma Health Tuomey for treatment.
A warrant for Hudson’s arrest was issued on June 20.
Prince is being charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.