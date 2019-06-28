Sumter man arrested after trying to sell stolen utility trailer online

Jerry Washington
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 28, 2019 at 2:10 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 2:10 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerry Washington on June 26 in connection with an incident that occurred on June 25.

Officials say that Washington attempted to sell a reportedly stolen utility trailer online and had the trailer in his possession. The serial number was removed from the trailer.

A warrant for Hudson’s arrest was issued on June 26.

Prince is being charged with receiving stolen goods with a value of $2,000 or less/chop shop.

