Sumter County Sheriff’s Office charges Rembert man with attempted murder

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shequan Bradford on June 27 in connection with an incident that occurred on June 20.
Officials say that Bradford shot a man while he sat inside his car outside of a nightclub on Camden Highway on June 19. Bradford and the victim were reportedly involved in a physical altercation after Bradford left the area and returned later to shot the man. The victim was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey.
A warrant for Bradford’s arrest was issued on June 20.
Bradford is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
