SCDC: Former correctional officer attempted to provide tobacco, alcohol to inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former correctional officer was arrested in Allendale County after trying to provide an inmate with contraband, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Officials said Nora Mikell attempted to enter the Allendale Correctional Institution with about 103 grams of tobacco in a plastic zip-lock bag with black electrical tape and two Gatorade bottles filled with an alcoholic beverage.
The incident took place on June 26.
