SCDC: Correctional officer stabbed during attack at Broad River Correctional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators are looking into a stabbing that injured a correctional officer.
According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, several inmates attacked the officer on Friday.
The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Officials said the officer is expected to be released.
SCDC and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the case.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.