114 SC Hemp Farmers Approved for 2019 Growing Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) has approved an additional 74 farmers to participate in the SC Hemp Farming Program for 2019.
On March 28, 2019, Governor Henry McMaster signed into law a bill that expands the number of farmers who can participate in the state’s hemp program and the amount of acreage they can grow. This law allowed prior 2019 applicants who were not originally selected to reapply in time for the 2019 growing season. After reapplying, successfully passing state and federal background checks, and attending a mandatory orientation, 74 applicants were issued 2019 growing licenses.
“More hemp farmers means more opportunities to learn about hemp’s long-term potential for South Carolina agriculture,” South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said. “Agribusiness is South Carolina’s largest industry, and we welcome the chance to push it in new directions."
Combined with the original 40 growers, who were issued permits in October of 2018, there are now 114 permitted hemp farmers from across 34 counties representing the hemp farming community in South Carolina.
Names of all Permitted Growers for the 2019 statewide growing season are listed on the SCDA website.
